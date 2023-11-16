Arsenal give Mikel Arteta green light to sign marquee January signing

Arsenal have reportedly given Mikel Arteta the green light to spend in the January transfer window.
That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Gunners’ hierarchy are willing to spend as much as £50 million on one player as they look to give their manager the funds required to continue the side’s title challenge.
Currently sitting just one point off defending champions Manchester City, Arsenal’s season is shaping up to be another good one.
However, success in the form of what would be their first Championship since 2004 will depend on whether or not the North London giants can keep up with Pep Guardiola’s relentless Cityzens.
And in order to help the club do that, a new marquee midfielder is thought to be Arteta’s priority.
Thomas Partey has struggled to get a consistent run of games under his belt this term with summer Kai Havertz also flattering to deceive. Consequently, a central midfielder, one that is perhaps a little more defensively minded, is likely to be the target.
Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi have both been heavily linked with moves to the Emirates.
Frankly speaking, and with all due respect, Arteta will destroy Arsenal. He is riding on the platform the club laid before his coming , to ride to the top ,but want to destroy it with his own type of game that never suit England: he refused the coming of Partey but the club prevailed and he came in. Since then he hardly win any game without Partey in the defensive midfield. Now that we have gotten Rice, what is wrong in rotating them as Guardiola is doing? Sometimes you can even start both. Arteta lacks a good rotational policy. He picks his eleven and dump others into Carabao Cup. That is why we lack good bench – coupled with the fact he lacks the ability to discover good players. The ones he forced the club to buy for him, like Havertz, Kiwior and others, have not been fantastic, yet good ones like Partey and Smith Rowe, he want to force them out by sometimes imposing fictitious injuries on them. If any of our key player is injured towards the end of season, as was the case of Saliba last season, out title fight abruptly becomes over. We only need to sign Ousmane Diomande in this January and either keep or sell Harvetz. Every other player must stay till Summer. That is the only way to win the league.
Move Zinchenko into the middle… he’s not a left back. Spend on a striker
Arteta has made mistakes this season and Havertz certainly is a 65 million mistake,one goal (a penalty) and no assists so far,two glorious chances from inside the six yard box wasted in his last two games alone.
Mikel you have made so many great decisions you are entitled to a bad one but man 65 million ahhhhhh !!!
We can only win the league if you play players who are performing it will be hard to drop your expensive flop but we won’t win anything if you stubbornly send out a team with only ten men performing each week.
Hands up who prefers Partey,Rice,Odegarde in midfield and Havertz on the bench or the transfer list ?????