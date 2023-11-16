Arsenal give Mikel Arteta green light to sign marquee January signing

Arsenal have reportedly given Mikel Arteta the green light to spend in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Gunners’ hierarchy are willing to spend as much as £50 million on one player as they look to give their manager the funds required to continue the side’s title challenge.

Currently sitting just one point off defending champions Manchester City, Arsenal’s season is shaping up to be another good one.

However, success in the form of what would be their first Championship since 2004 will depend on whether or not the North London giants can keep up with Pep Guardiola’s relentless Cityzens.

And in order to help the club do that, a new marquee midfielder is thought to be Arteta’s priority.

Thomas Partey has struggled to get a consistent run of games under his belt this term with summer Kai Havertz also flattering to deceive. Consequently, a central midfielder, one that is perhaps a little more defensively minded, is likely to be the target.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi have both been heavily linked with moves to the Emirates.