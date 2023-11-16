Arsenal star left out of international squad due to injury

Gabriel Jesus has been left out of the Brazil squad to face Columbia on Thursday.

The Arsenal striker, who has not played since he injured his hamstring against Sevilla on October 24, will not be in World Cup qualifying action against Columbia this week.

That’s according to a recent report from the Standard, who claims the former Manchester City forward has been ruled out of his country’s next match.

Desperate to ensure Jesus’ recovery from injury is not made worse, Arsenal will be pleased to hear that national manager Tite has agreed to omit the 26-year-old from his playing squad.

Jesus could be in line to feature against Argentina next Wednesday though.

From a domestic point of view, Arsenal trail defending champions Manchester City by just one point after 11 games, and with the Gunners not blessed with the biggest of squads, Jesus’ availability will be crucial to Mikel Arteta’s title challenge.

