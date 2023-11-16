A statement from the FA has now confirmed that “Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1”.

This comes after the comments Arteta made following Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The goal scored by Anthony Gordon in the 64th minute had multiple VAR checks for different reasons, including the ball possibly going out of play, an offside, and a foul before the goal was scored.

Arteta didn’t hold back in his media interviews after the game, calling out the officials using words such as “disgrace” and “embarrassing”.

???? FA statement: “Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1”. “It happens following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November”. pic.twitter.com/xIKvmkQRHP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2023

Arsenal currently sit 3rd in the Premier League on 27 points, winning eight, drawing three, and losing one game in the opening 12.

That only loss coming against Newcastle, and being the difference maker between Arsenal sitting top of the league after 12 games, and sitting 3rd.

The Gunners are joint on 27 points with Liverpool, the only thing separating the sides being goal difference, and only one point separates them from Manchester City who are top with 28 points.

Arsenal face Brentford after the international break at the Gtech Community Stadium, before facing Wolves at the Emirates the weekend after.