Aston Villa are keen on signing the Argentine international defender Marcos Acuna.

A report from Mucho Deporte claims that Sevilla or prepared to sell the player if a reasonable offer is submitted and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa come forward with a concrete proposal.

Apparently, Acuna is unhappy at the Spanish club and he wants to move on. Aston Villa were keen on signing the player during the summer transfer window but a move did not materialise.

Aston Villa are now expected to return for the player in January and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Sevilla. The 32-year-old left-back could prove to be a quality acquisition for them.

The likes of Lucas Digne have been linked with moves away from Aston Villa and they could certainly use an experienced defender like Acuna who has proven himself for club and country. The 32-year-old was a member of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup in 2022 and his experience and quality could prove to be valuable for Aston Villa during the second half of the campaign.

The West Midlands club have had a reasonably good start to the season and they will want to push for European qualification this season.

Unai Emery has put together an impressive squad and adding the right blend of experience with talent could help Aston Villa compete at the highest level.

Acuna has the quality and experience to hit the ground running in English football and the opportunity to showcase his ability in the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the player as well.