Confirmed Brazil starting XI: Andre starts

Colombia (5th in World Cup Qualifying standings) take on Brazil (3rd in World Cup Qualifying standings) in a World Cup Qualifier, at the Estadio Metropolitano, at 00:00 AM (GMT).

A win for Brazil would take them into 2nd place, putting them on 10 points after five games. They would still remain at least two points behind leaders Argentina, possibly even five points behind depending on their result against Uruguay.

Brazil are missing some key players, with the likes of Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar all missing for this international break.

Brazil have made six changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Uruguay last month, with Alisson, Emerson Royal, Renan Lodi, Andre, Raphinha and Gabriel Martinelli all coming into the side.

They replace Ederson, Yan Couto, Carlos Augusto, Casemiro, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus in the side. Andre makes his first start for Brazil at the age of 22, having previously had two appearances off the bench.

Full team: Alisson, Lodi, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Royal, Guimaraes, Andre, Martinelli, Junior, Rodrygo, Raphinha.