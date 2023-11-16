Brighton and Hove Albion told cost to sign Roony Bardghji

Brighton and Hove Albion may have to break their club transfer record if they’re to sign FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji.

The Seagulls have been linked with an audacious move for Bardghi, 18, who burst onto the European scene recently with a dramatic 4-3 winner against Manchester United in the Champions League.

The highly-rated Swede, who is expected to be one of next summer’s big movers, is thought to be wanted by multiple top clubs, including Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton.

However, if the Seagulls are to beat the chasing pack to the talented teenager, according to Football Insider, they will have to pay at least £30 million.

And that kind of fee would be a club record with Joao Pedro’s move from Watford, reported to be worth around £29 million (TM), last summer the side’s most expensive signing.

Since being promoted to FC Copenhagen’s first team 18 months ago, Bardghi, who turned 18 years old on Wednesday, has directly contributed to 16 goals in 66 games in all competitions.