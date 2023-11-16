Brighton star withdraws from international duty with unspecified injury

Brighton and Hove Albion winger, Kaoru Mitoma, has officially withdrawn from the Japan squad due to an injury.

Initially selected for AFC World Cup qualifiers against Myanmar and Saudi Arabia, Mitoma, in a joint statement with the Japan Football Association, expressed regret in opting out to focus on recovering from an unspecified injury.

“Since this is a World Cup qualifier, I joined the team believing in my potential to contribute,” Mitoma said via The Athletic.

“But unfortunately, seeing as I won’t be able to play at 100 per cent, I’ve decided to let my teammates play on my behalf, as much as I regret doing so.”

Over the past year, the 26-year-old has evolved into a standout player for Roberto De Zerbi’s team, contributing 13 goals and 12 assists in 58 appearances. However, his availability for Brighton’s upcoming Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on November 25 is now uncertain.

Mitoma becomes the ninth addition to Brighton’s growing injury list, with eight players already sidelined during their recent 1-1 draw with Sheffield United. Notably, Evan Ferguson, who was absent from the Blades clash due to a knee problem, is also doubtful for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday.

The Seagulls started the season off in fantastic form but have since found themselves winless in six Premier League matches and now they have injury problems piling up, with the Japanese international being the latest issue.