Chelsea could regret not signing huge talent that’s too expensive for Barcelona

There’s likely to be plenty of movement in the transfer market this winter, as clubs such as Chelsea and Barcelona look to find value for money in signings that can push them forward in the second halves of their Premier League and La Liga campaigns respectively.

Mid-season signings are likely to come at a premium too, if the selling clubs detect a hint of desperation from potential buyers.

Occasionally there’ll be a bargain to be had albeit clubs will need to be quick off the mark to find and then secure them.

Corinthians wonder kid, Gabriel Moscardo, is one such talent that could be picked up for a relative pittance, though Chelsea may have missed the chance to do so.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano said:

“The cost for interested clubs to sign Moscardo will be around €25m from what I’m told.

“Chelsea wanted him in August but there was no formal approach to Corinthians.

“Now, 5-6 clubs from the UK and also Italy are interested, but nothing has been decided or advanced at this stage. For Barça, he’s too expensive as of now.”

Barcelona’s financial troubles have been well documented of course, though Chelsea have had no such issues over the past few transfer windows under Todd Boehly.

Perhaps the Blues just didn’t fancy the player after making initial enquiries or they’re hedging their bets at this point and see how the transfer market develops.

It seems clear that Moscard has a bright future in the game and Chelsea may well end up regretting their initial reticence.