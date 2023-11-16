Chelsea one of four clubs after Mexico under-17 star destroying second tier in US

Chelsea’s wide scouting network looking to swoop in for the finest young talent across the globe will no doubt be working overtime during the under-17 World Cup in Indonesia. The latest pearl to catch their eye hails from Mexico.

As per JFMX via Football Espana, winger Fidel Barajas is being watched by Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven and Necaxa. Currently in action in Indonesia, he has one assist in two matches, but has been in fine form for Charleston Battery in the second tier of the US football pyramid.

Just 17 years of age, Barajas has 9 assists and 4 goals in 30 regular season games, but raised his game in the playoffs, where he managed two goals and an assist in his two appearances. Cutting in on his left from the right wing, he was also highly productive during the CONCACAF under-17 Championship, where Mexico ran out victorious over the USA.

It is not yet clear how far down the line any of the four interested teams are with their attempts to sign him, but any deal is unlikely to take place before next summer. Barajas will not be able to move to Europe until he turns 18, which he will do so in April.