Cole Palmer is not a fan of London’s congestion.

Speaking to reporters while away on international duty with England, Palmer, 20, who left Manchester City and joined Chelsea in the summer, said he is loving life in the country’s capital, but did admit he gets frustrated by the amount of traffic on the roads.

“The most annoying thing [about playing in London]? – The traffic,” the 20-year-old said.

“That’s the biggest thing for me, but everything else? – I am enjoying it, to be fair.”

After being called up for the first time, the Chelsea midfielder is in line to make his senior international debut when England play Malta on Friday night. The Three Lions’ second game of the current break is scheduled to be against North Macedonia next Monday.