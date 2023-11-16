Confirmed Argentina vs Uruguay starting XI’s: Messi makes 179th appearance, Nunez leads the line for Uruguay

Argentina (1st in World Cup Qualifying standings) take on Uruguay (2nd in World Cup Qualifying standings) in a World Cup Qualifier, at the Estadio Metropolitano, at 00:00 AM (GMT).

Lionel Messi captains Argentina, making his 179th appearance for his country, whilst Federico Valverde captains Uruguay making his 54th appearance for his country.

A win for Uruguay would put them on 10 points, taking them into second place, whereas a win for Argentina would extend their lead at the top of Qualifying standings, putting them on 15 points with five wins out of five.

Argentina come into this game making only one change from the side that beat Peru 2-0 last month. Nahuel Molina coming in at right back for Gonzalo Montiel.

The rest of the side stays the same, with Julian Alvarez leading the line, and Enzo Fernandez in a midfield three, joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul.

?? ?? ???????? Detalles sobre el plantel que enfrenta a Argentina, de visita, por Eliminatorias.#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/gqpul8OJuO — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) November 16, 2023

Uruguay have also only made the one change to the side that beat Brazil 2-0 last month, with Matias Vina coming in for Nahitan Nandez.

The rest of the Uruguay team remains the same, with Darwin Nunez leading the line, and Sergio Rochet between the sticks.