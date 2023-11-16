Denmark team news vs Slovenia

Denmark (2nd in EURO Qualifying Group H) take on Slovenia (1st in EURO Qualifying Group H) on Friday 17th of November, at the Parken Stadium, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, the game ended a 1-1 draw. Goals coming from Andraz Sporar for Slovenia, and Rasmus Hojlund for Denmark.

Denmark won their last EURO Qualifier, beating San Marino 2-1. Goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Yussuf Poulsen for Denmark, and a goal from Alessandro Golinucci for San Marino.

Slovenia also won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Northern Ireland 1-0. The only goal of the game coming from Adam Gnezda Cerin in the 5th minute to secure the victory.

How to watch Denmark vs Slovenia

Date: Friday, November 17th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: Parken Stadium

Team News:

Denmark will be without Ellias Jelert, Simon Kjaer and Manchester United duo Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen through injury.

Predicted XI:

Denmark: Schmeichel, Maehle, Andersen, Christensen, Kristensen, Jensen, Norgaard, Hojbjerg, Daramy, Poulsen, Lindstrom.

Slovenia: Oblak, Janza, Bijol, Blazic, Karnicnik, Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic, Sesko, Sporar.