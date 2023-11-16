England team news vs Malta

England (1st in EURO Qualifying Group C) take on Malta (5th in EURO Qualifying Group C) on Friday 17th of November, at Wembley Stadium, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, England beat Malta 4-0. Goals coming from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson and a Ferdinando Apap own goal.

England won their last EURO Qualifer, beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley. Goals from Harry Kane (x2) and Marcus Rashford securing the victory for the Three Lions.

Malta however lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 3-1 to Ukraine. Goals from Artem Dovbyk, Mykhailo Mudryk and a Ryan Camenzuli own goal for Ukraine, and a goal from Paul Mbong for Malta.

How to watch England vs Malta

Date: Friday, November 17th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Channel 4

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Team News:

England have a long list of injury absentees, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Levi Colwill, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson, John Stones, Luke Shaw and Lewis Dunk.

Predicted XI:

England: Pickford, Trippier, Maguire, Guehi, Walker, Rice, Gallagher, Foden, Palmer, Bowen, Kane.

Malta: Bonello, Camenzuli, J. Borg, Pepe, S. Borg, J. Mbong, Muscat, Guillaumier, Yankam, P. Mbong, Nwoko.