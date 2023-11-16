England’s attacking depth: Who will be Harry Kane’s understudy at Euro 2024?

As Gareth Southgate prepares for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, it raises the question of who could step in as the primary striker if Harry Kane is unavailable.

Undoubtedly, Kane holds the title of England’s number one striker, backed by his outstanding form with Bayern Munich, boasting 21 goals in 15 Bundesliga and Champions League appearances.

Who will be Kane’s England understudy at Euro 2024?

Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins, displaying impressive form with 11 goals for Aston Villa in the 2023/24 season, has caught the attention not only of his club but also of England manager Gareth Southgate as Euro 2024 approaches. The former Exeter City striker’s goal-scoring prowess has become particularly prominent under the management of Unai Emery.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney, representing Brentford in the current season without yet making an appearance, has had a limited England career with zero goals in one cap. His brief stint on the international stage includes a nine-minute substitute appearance in a Euro 2024 qualifying win against Ukraine, where he replaced Harry Kane.

However, Toney’s opportunities might have been more substantial if not for an eight-month suspension related to betting rules in May.

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah’s current club form of five goals in league and cup competitions for Arsenal in the 2023/24 season is quite a steady return. The 24-year-old holds an England career record of zero goals in one cap.

Notably, he achieved his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal recently, but a recent injury has led to his exclusion from Gareth Southgate’s latest squad.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with four goals in league and cup competitions for Everton in the 2023-24 season, boasts an England career record of four goals in 11 caps.

Despite a hiatus of more than two years from wearing the England shirt due to injury issues, Calvert-Lewin has made a notable impact since returning to action. His contributions include scoring four times this season, including the decisive winner against West Ham last month.

Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson has demonstrated fine form with seven goals in league and cup competitions this term. Despite being older than Harry Kane at 31, Wilson’s impressive performance earned him a recall to Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

Unfortunately, injury troubles have once again forced his withdrawal from the squad.

Wilson holds an England career record of two goals in nine caps.

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is yet to make an appearance for Roma in all competitions this season due to an injury.

With an England career record of three goals in 11 caps, Abraham’s last appearance for the national team was almost 18 months ago.

Abraham has previously showcased his goal-scoring prowess with 25 goals in 75 Serie A appearances.