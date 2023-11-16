Erik ten Hag backed to succeed at Manchester United by Sir Alex Ferguson

Prospective Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to seek guidance from Sir Alex Ferguson, who reportedly supports current manager Erik ten Hag.

Ratcliffe, set to acquire a minority stake in the club, will take control of sporting operations once his £1.3 billion proposal is approved. Despite Ten Hag overseeing United’s challenging start to the season, the former Ajax chief is believed to have Ferguson’s full backing.

A report from The Sun suggests that Ferguson plans to advocate for maintaining faith in Ten Hag to potential investors, citing the manager’s successful maiden year, which included winning the Carabao Cup and securing a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Although their Premier League campaign didn’t get off to the best of starts Manchester United are only five points off Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur who sit in fourth.

Pundits and analysts have continued to heavily criticise the Red Devils whilst heaping praise on Spurs, but the reality is that the two clubs aren’t lightyears away from each other. So the question is: does Erik ten Hag really deserve constant criticism?

Sir Alex Ferguson believes he doesn’t which is why he firmly backs the Dutchman to lead Manchester United to successful times once again.