Everything in place for Leeds star to join Man City in record-breaking deal

Everything is in place for Finley Gorman to make the switch from Leeds United to Man City after a record-breaking deal was agreed between the English clubs.

Man City reached a full agreement with the Yorkshire club this week for starlet Finley Gorman, which is worth £1.2m in total. The fee is a British record for someone of his age and comes after his impressive performances for the Whites’ youth sides.

According to Football Insider, the deal comes after months of negotiations as City adds another potential star to their academy.

The Premier League champions put serious effort into their academy setup and have produced some incredible players in recent years.

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Romeo Lavia and Rico Lewis are some of the names that have emerged in recent seasons and Gorman hopes to be one of the next.

The report states that Leeds attempted to keep Gorman at the Yorkshire club but the allure of Man City convinced him to move.

The youngster will be dreaming of breaking through at the Premier League champions as there is currently no better manager to learn from and no better team to be a part of in World football at present.