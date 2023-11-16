Exclusive: Truth behind the Kalvin Phillips and Thomas Partey to Juventus rumours revealed

The January transfer window could be the most important for a while in the careers of Man City’s Kalvin Phillips and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

Both are great midfielders in their own right and both are also struggling for significant game time at their respective clubs.

Phillips, for example, has been handed just 236 minutes of action all season per WhoScored, and whilst Partey’s situation at Arsenal isn’t quite so acute, with Declan Rice ahead of him, the Ghanaian doesn’t appear to be seeing as much first-team action as he would like.

Serie A giants, Juventus, have been linked with the pair, however, Fabrizio Romano has a different take on their situation.

“I don’t know the exact name of the midfielder that they’re (Juve) after yet, it’s too early,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“Kalvin Phillips, Thomas Partey and other names being spoken about are too defensive. Juve actually want an offensive midfielder and it has to be a cheap deal, they’re not spending crazy money.”

That information being accurate, and Romano is normally bang on the money where transfers are concerned, means that both players could still be looking around for gainful employment throughout January.

Phillips needs to get himself a new club if he wants to form part of the England squad at Euro 2024 because, although Gareth Southgate is giving him a free pass now, come to nearer the tournament, and he can’t really justify including the Man City ace at the expense of another player who is turning out for his team more regularly.

Partey’s situation is complicated by the fact that he is likely to be playing in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) during the early part of the new year too.