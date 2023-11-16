Former Arsenal defender gives verdict on the Gunners’ struggles

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre remains unconcerned about Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s “small dip” in form, emphasising the team’s readiness to contend for the Premier League title.

Odegaard, who has been dealing with a hip problem according to manager Mikel Arteta, has scored three goals, two from the penalty spot, and registered one assist in nine Premier League appearances this season.

The four-time Premier League winner provided insights into why he believes Arsenal has faced challenges in scoring as prolifically as the previous season. Additionally, he addressed Ødegaard’s recent dip in form and discussed the potential for Nketiah to evolve into a more dependable player for the Gunners.

“I don’t think there’s a specific reason for the lack of creativity. Teams are finding ways to control the space that Saka, Ødegaard and Martinelli like to occupy,” Silvestre said via bettingexpert.com.

While acknowledging the slight downturn, the former defender expresses confidence in Odegaard’s ability to recover and contribute positively to Arsenal’s campaign.

The ex-Gunner stated: “It’s just a little dip in form and he has the mental ability to come back to his best and be the leader for this season for Arsenal.”

Last season the Norwegian international found the back of the net 15 times and set up seven teammates in 37 Premier League starts, it was this sort of form that got many people believing Arsenal could lift the title come the end of the term. However, the form could not be maintained and Manchester City were relentless in their pursuit of the North London club.