Four Premier League sides ‘primed to make an offer’ for Juventus star likely to leave in January

The January transfer window is on the horizon for many sporting directors, as they look to cover gaps in their teams, fill in for injuries and boost performance. One name on the table for a number of Premier League clubs is Juventus starlet Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 20-year-old was impressive last season down the stretch, providing some spark to Massimiliano Allegri’s side from the left side. A right-footed winger who likes to beat his man and come inside, Iling-Junior has made just four appearances this season in Serie for Juve.

Hence he is poised to move this January. While it is not yet clear if La Vecchia Signora are open to a permanent deal or merely a loan offer, he is likely to move this winter for more minutes, which is his priority.

After initial interest was revealed from Tottenham Hotspur, TeamTalk say that Spurs are one of four clubs primed to make an offer for Iling-Junior in January along with Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham.

While Spurs and Villa are chasing European competition, Everton and West Ham might offer him a more of a shot at the minutes he needs to continue his development. Blessed with pace and the ability to glide past defenders, he is the sort of forward that any manager likes to be able to turn to, although far too often from the bench.