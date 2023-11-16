France team news vs Gibraltar

France (1st in EURO Qualifying Group B) take on Gibraltar (5th in EURO Qualifying Group B) on Saturday 18th of November, at the Allianz Riviera Stadium, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, France beat Gibraltar 3-0. Goals coming from Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, and an Aymen Mouelhi own goal.

France won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Netherlands 2-1 at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Goals coming from Kylian Mbappe (x2) for France, and Quilindschy Hartman for Netherlands.

Gibraltar however lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 4-0 to Ireland. Goals from Evan Ferguson, Michael Johnston, Matt Doherty, and Callum Robinson to secure the victory for Ireland.

How to watch France vs Gibraltar

Date: Saturday, November 18th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: Allianz Riviera Stadium

Team News:

France will be without Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni through injury, whilst PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery has been called up for the first time.

Predicted XI:

France: Maignan, T. Hernandez, L. Hernandez, Saliba, Clauss, Rabiot, Fofana, Griezmann, Mbappe, Thuram, Dembele.

Gibraltar: Coleing, Olivero, Mouelhi, Chipolina, Sergeant, Annesley, Britto, Pozo, Walker, Ronan, De Barr.