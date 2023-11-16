Goal machine told to be careful and reject West Ham move

Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez is a rising star in European football and the Mexican footballer has been told to avoid a move to West Ham in 2024.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Dutch football recently with clubs in the Premier League eyeing up the forward.

According to journalist Tim Tempelaars on the VI ZSM podcast, Gimenez would be best served to remain in the Netherlands for the time being and avoid any transfer to England.

Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham have been some of the names linked with the Feyenoord star as all three are in need of a proper number nine.

This year the 22-year-old has 15 goals and three assists in 15 games in all competitions, with his performances in the Champions League helping him to raise his profile.

Speaking about a potential move for Gimenez, Tempelaars is concerned for the player’s development if he switches clubs at present.

“Giménez is 22 years old and plays week in and week out. He plays under a trainer who is visibly making him much better,” the journalist said.

“If you compare it with a year ago, he has made giant leaps. Who says that with another year Feyenoord doesn’t make any more giant leaps? He plays the Champions League. So which club do you want to go to to be able to do that?

“If you look at clubs in the current CL where he can play week in, week out. Then you come into the category Benfica, AC Milan. I think that is a step higher. I think Feyenoord can cash in well, could be a solution. I think Serie A is of better quality than the Eredivisie, so I won’t say strange things. In Portugal, certain teams do, some don’t.

“But for example, Lazio, Serie A, should he go to Lazio? Feyenoord has shown that they can be at least equal. Another solution: That you go to a real top competition, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, to a team that does not play the Champions League.

“But that does play against top teams in the Premier League every week. Then come you leave West Ham, Chelsea? I don’t know if you should want that. Those kinds of options.”