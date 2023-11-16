“I couldn’t feel anything” – Son provides injury update to Tottenham fans after scare

South Korea were impressive 5-0 winners over Singapore on Thursday but there was an injury scare for Tottenham’s Son Heung-min during the match.

The Spurs star got on the scoresheet as he netted the third of the five goals his team scored in their World Cup qualifier and was asked after the match about a moment where he was on the ground for a period of time.

Addressing the injury concern, Son said via Sungmo Lee: “We are making a team for FIFA WC, I can’t give up a game just because I feel pain. If I can’t run anymore, then I can’t do anything about it but when I can run, I have to give 100% for the team.

“I am fine now, I don’t like to lie down (on the pitch) in the winter. At that moment (I went down) I couldn’t feel anything on my foot.

“It’s not only me, all players have small injuries but still play for the team.”

He added ""I am fine now, I don't like to lie down (on the pitch) in the winter. At that moment (I went down) I couldn't feel anything on my foot." "It's not only me, all players have small injuries but still play for the team." https://t.co/34Oq5fRf4g — Sungmo Lee (@Sungmo_Lee) November 16, 2023

This is great news for Tottenham as an injury to Son is the last thing Ange Postecoglou needs right now with James Maddison and Micky van de Ven out for some time with injuries of their own.

South Korea play China on Tuesday and Tottenham fans will be hoping to see their captain line up against Aston Villa on Sunday.