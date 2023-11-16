Italy team news vs North Macedonia

Italy (3rd in EURO Qualifying Group C) take on North Macedonia (4th in EURO Qualifying Group C) on Friday 17th of November, at the Stadio Olimpico Tour Stadium, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, the game ended a 1-1 draw. Goals from Enis Bardhi for North Macedonia, and Ciro Immobile for Italy.

Italy lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 3-1 to England at Wembley Stadium. Goals from Harry Kane (x2) and Marcus Rashford for England, and a goal from Gianluca Scamacca for Italy.

North Macedonia also lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 2-0 to Ukraine. Goals coming from Heorhiy Sudakov and Oleksandr Karavayev for Ukraine.

How to watch Italy vs North Macedonia

Date: Friday, November 17th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour Stadium

Team News:

Italy will be without Di Lorenzo, Manuel Locatelli, Davide Calabria, Alex Meret, Rafael Toloi, Destiny Udogie, Giorgio Scalvini, Gianluca Mancini all out through injury.

Predicted XI:

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Marco, Bastoni, Acerbi, Darmian, Barella, Cristante, Frattesi, Chiesa, Scamacca, Berardi.

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Musliu, Serafimov, Manev, Alioski, Atanasov, Elezi, Askovski, Bardhi, Elmas, Miovski.