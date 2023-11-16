Jarrod Bowen names the club he would leave West Ham for

Jarrod Bowen has named the only club he would leave West Ham for.

Speaking to fans at a recent community event, the Hammers winger, who recently signed a bumper new contract, was put on the spot and asked which club he’d want to sign for if he left West Ham.

Jokingly, the former Hull City man said: “Real Madrid, I like Real Madrid.”

Obviously, it goes without saying that a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for the 26-year-old is unlikely to ever happen so Hammers fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Also asked who his favourite West Ham teammate is, Bowen named Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta as the man he likes to play alongside most.

