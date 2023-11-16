Juventus closing in on new deal for in form Brazilian defender

Juventus
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus are closing in on a new deal for Gleison Bremer, with the final terms of the deal already decided.

The Brazilian will sign a deal valid until June 2028 according to Romano, after his stellar start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Bremer has been called up for the Brazil national team for this international break, where they will face Columbia and Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers.

More Stories / Latest News
France team news vs Gibraltar
Liverpool star on “newfound excitement” ahead of Euro 2024
“The better we do” – Brighton CEO on harsh reality of their success

Bremer has made 12 appearances for Juventus in the Serie A this campaign, scoring one goal and contributing to eight clean sheets. The Brazilian has played 1,074 minutes across those 12 games.

Juventus currently sit 2nd in the Serie A after 12 games, winning nine, drawing two and only losing one game. This has them on 29 points, only two points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

The two sides in 1st and 2nd face off against each other in the first game after the international break, on Sunday the 26th of November at the Allianz Stadium.

More Stories Gleison Bremer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.