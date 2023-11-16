Juventus closing in on new deal for in form Brazilian defender

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus are closing in on a new deal for Gleison Bremer, with the final terms of the deal already decided.

The Brazilian will sign a deal valid until June 2028 according to Romano, after his stellar start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Bremer has been called up for the Brazil national team for this international break, where they will face Columbia and Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers.

??? Understand Juventus are closing in on new deal for Gleison Bremer — as Brazilian centre back’s doing fantastic this season. ???? Told final terms of new deal have been decided: Bremer will sign contract valid until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/b4LoVVZRJ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2023

Bremer has made 12 appearances for Juventus in the Serie A this campaign, scoring one goal and contributing to eight clean sheets. The Brazilian has played 1,074 minutes across those 12 games.

Juventus currently sit 2nd in the Serie A after 12 games, winning nine, drawing two and only losing one game. This has them on 29 points, only two points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

The two sides in 1st and 2nd face off against each other in the first game after the international break, on Sunday the 26th of November at the Allianz Stadium.