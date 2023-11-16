Wilfried Gnonto is still looking for a way out of Leeds after the drama that surrounded the player over the summer and Lazio may be the club that offers him an exit.

According to CalcioStyle, Lazio are evaluating making an offer to sign the Leeds winger in January with a loan-to-buy deal on the cards.

Maurizio Sarri is believed to still be keen on bolstering his attack during the January transfer window and Gnonto is deemed gettable.

The Italian star wanted to leave Elland Road over the summer with Everton one club pursuing the player.

That is unlikely to have changed heading into January and Lazio could appeal to the youngster.

The report states that Lazio could look to table an expensive loan deal with the right to make it permanent for £13.1m during the summer of 2024.

It is uncertain whether Leeds would accept this but it does not help to have an unhappy player around when the Yorkshire club are pushing for promotion.