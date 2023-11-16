Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is reportedly ‘interested’ in leaving Elland Road and moving to Club Brugge ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims Struijk, 24, remains a top target for Brugge following their failure to sign him in the summer.

Now set to revive their interest in Struijk, Leeds United will likely have a hard time keeping hold of the wantaway 24-year-old, whose contract runs out in 2027.

Since the start of the season, Struijk, who was part of the Leeds side that were relegated back to the Championship on the final day of last season, has directly contributed to three goals in 17 games in all competitions.