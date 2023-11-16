Leeds United star interested in joining European Conference League club

Posted by

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is reportedly ‘interested’ in leaving Elland Road and moving to Club Brugge ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims Struijk, 24, remains a top target for Brugge following their failure to sign him in the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah continues impressive form with brace for Egypt
Pep Guardiola interested in bringing winger back to Man City in 2024 after four years away
Real Madrid star out for months after injuring knee on international duty

Now set to revive their interest in Struijk, Leeds United will likely have a hard time keeping hold of the wantaway 24-year-old, whose contract runs out in 2027.

Since the start of the season, Struijk, who was part of the Leeds side that were relegated back to the Championship on the final day of last season, has directly contributed to three goals in 17 games in all competitions.

More Stories Pascal Struijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.