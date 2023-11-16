Leicester City defender unhappy working under Enzo Maresca

Leicester City’s Victor Kristiansen is unhappy with Leicester City after manager Enzo Maresca tried to change his position.

That’s according to the player himself, who, while speaking in a recent interview, has opened up on his struggles since joining the Foxes from FC Copenhagen last year.

Following Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship, Kristiansen, 20, was allowed to spend this season out on loan with Italian side Bologna.

And speaking in an interview with Ekstra Bladet recently, the 20-year-old, when asked why he may not want to return to the King Power, said: “I noticed (the position change) when we were at training camp this summer, but missed being part of the offensive game. So I was happy that we could jointly find a solution.”

And going on to explain further, the full-back said: “I joined a dysfunctional team with a coach under pressure, who was then fired [in April]. I was in a difficult position as a young and newly acquired player, where I suddenly had to help save the club.

“I was alone and thought for a quiet moment if it is really like this to be abroad. It was hard to deal with, and it has left some scars on the soul. It was definitely not what I was hoping for when I went out. That’s why I was happy that this summer we could find a solution, so I was loaned out to Bologna.”

During his time with the Foxes, Kristiansen, who has four-and-a-half-years left on his deal, has directly contributed to one goal in 14 games in all competitions.

