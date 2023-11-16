Liverpool find out Xabi Alonso release clause should Jurgen Klopp depart

Liverpool are firmly behind Jurgen Klopp, but given the intense German coach has been working tirelessly on Merseyside for the past eight years, they will no doubt be conscious of the fact they may at some point need to find a replacement.

At the time of writing, few options would excite Anfield more than Xabi Alonso. A fan favourite for the Kop during his playing days, he has taken his smooth composure and midas touch into management. His first major job with Bayer Leverkusen could scarcely have gone better, and in the space of a year, Alonso has dragged die Werkself from second-bottom to top of the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso ball = Leverkusen playing quickly, even when the ball goes out. Just counted up 29 balls lined up round the perimeter of the pitch. Some of them below. That seems…a lot!? pic.twitter.com/766aC8yVXa — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) November 12, 2023

Already the wolves are circling, and with Carlo Ancelotti out of contract at the end of the season, Alonso is being put forward as the top candidate currently. In spite of this, Sporting Director Simon Rolfes has maintained that Alonso is committed to the job, and the former Real Sociedad star is not one to rush things.

In the event Liverpool did find themselves in need of a manager, and Alonso is at Leverkusen, SDZ (via Football Espana) report that he has a release clause of between £13m and £16m.

Regardless of Rolfes’ comments, that clause is a sure sign Leverkusen know just how impressive Alonso is, and just how strong the interest in him is likely to be. At any rate, Liverpool will be hoping that Alonso arrives in due course, but not for some time.