Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold aspires to play a significant role in England’s Euro 2024 plans in midfield.

The 25-year-old, now designated as a midfielder for England, is expected to feature in that position in the upcoming qualifying home game against Malta at Wembley. Although Alexander-Arnold has experienced considerable success at club level, his international caps have been limited to 21 due to Gareth Southgate’s wealth of right-back options.

Notably, he showcased his abilities in midfield during a previous qualifier against Malta, aiming to contribute more substantially in the upcoming European Championship.

Alexander-Arnold stated: “Since we spoke in the summer, me and the manager, about a midfield opportunity and to see if we could make it work, there has been a newfound excitement for me,” via the BBC.

He added: “It is a huge opportunity and it is one I am grateful to have, but also making sure I take it.”

The Liverpool right-back has featured 10 times, starting nine games in the Premier League and he has additionally made three appearances in the UEFA Europa League. In those competitions, Alexander-Arnold has a combined assists tally of two.

Being pushed further up the pitch into midfield for England could unlock another level of creativity from the 25-year-old, which would make the Three Lions extremely tough to play against in Germany next summer.

But first, England must top the qualifying group in order to be a top seed at Euro 2024. Earning a point against Malta or North Macedonia would confirm top spot.