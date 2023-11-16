Man United fully convinced about signing 19-year-old after scouts watched player several times

Man United are on the lookout for another midfielder and the Premier League side have upped their interest in Benfica wonderkid João Neves.

According to the Portuguese outlet RECORD, the English giants have sent scouts to watch the Benfica midfielder play on several occasions and are now fully convinced about signing the youngster.

The latest game Man United had scouts at was Benfica’s dramatic match with Sporting CP on Sunday.

The Eagles won the match 2-1 courtesy of some late drama as the home side scored two goals in extra time to win the match from being 1-0 down and the three points sent Roger Schmidt’s side top of the league.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the presence of United scouts at the game but stated that the English club can’t move until the board makes a decision on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry into Old Trafford.

Neves is a defensive midfielder who is a regular in Benfica’s team at just 19 years of age. The midfielder made his debut for the club last year and has kicked on in Portugal ever since.

Man United are believed to be on the lookout for Casemiro replacements, who is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and Neves is the type of profile that fits what the Premier League club want going forward.

The 19-year-old has a contract at Benfica until 2028, therefore, any bid will need to be a large one to lure him away from the Estádio da Luz.

