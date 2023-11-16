Man United will block all offers for under pressure 23-year-old star in January

Man United will refuse to sell underperforming winger Antony in January and will block all offers that arrive for the 23-year-old.

Antony followed Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 and made the switch to the Premier League as part of a £85m deal with Ajax.

The winger has not lived up to that price tag and after a poor start to the current campaign, there is already speculation over his future.

The 23-year-old has made 12 appearances across all competitions this season but has yet to contribute a goal or assist.

Despite this, Ten Hag is not ready to give up on the player just yet and will block any offers that arrive for him in January, reports Football Insider.

The main reason for Man United refusing to let Antony go is the fact that the Red Devils are short of attacking options, especially with Jadon Sancho expected to leave in January.

The second half of the season could be a big one for the Brazilian as he is fighting for his future at the Premier League club and will want to make the Brazil squad for the Copa America next summer.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to be involved in the running of the club next year, the British businessman will want to start making changes and players such as Antony who are contributing very little will likely be shown the exit door.