Manchester City and Liverpool to compete for Bayern Munich star

According to The Sun, Manchester City and Liverpool are set to battle it out for the signature of Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane.

Christian Falk from BILD Sport has reported that both clubs are interested in the winger, and could make a move for him in summer 2024.

This would see the 27-year-old return to the Premier League, where he won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three EFL Cups, and two FA Community Shields.

Since joining Bayern Munich, he has won three Bundesliga titles, two DFL-Supercups, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The German international has made 135 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 47 goals and providing 44 assists.

But it is his hot return to form this season that has City and Liverpool hunting his signature, with 18 games played this season for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

This is already only eight goal contributions behind his tally in the 2022/23 campaign for Bayern, where he achieved 14 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances.