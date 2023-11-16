Manchester United star left unimpressed, stating “rolling around like babies is not football”

Manchester United and Scotland international Scott McTominay was unhappy after their 2-2 draw with Georgia, stating “rolling around like babies is not football”

McTominay began by praising the Georgia national team, saying they “have some really good footballers”, however he was clearly unhappy with the way they acted on the pitch, calling it “a disgrace”.

The 26-year-old felt they was “provoking the referee” and said it was difficult for the Scotland team to keep their heads when this was going on. However the game did end 2-2, keeping them 2nd place in Group A for the time being.

Scotland have one more EURO Qualifying game to play, facing 3rd place Norway on Sunday the 19th of November. A Scotland win, along with a Spain loss would see Scotland top Group A, as Spain face Georgia on Sunday.

Scott McTominay wasn't impressed with Georgia's behaviour during their 2-2 draw with Scotland. pic.twitter.com/C5aKa4qYZ6 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 16, 2023

McTominay has been in hot goal scoring form for club and country, scoring three goals in the past five games for Manchester United, and scoring seven goals for Scotland in 2023.

His form has seen him start the last four games in a row for Manchester United, after a spell on the bench to start the season.