Netherlands vs Ireland team news

Netherlands (2nd in EURO Qualifying Group B) take on Ireland (4th in EURO Qualifying Group B) on Saturday 18th of November, at the Johan Cruijff Arena, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Netherlands beat Ireland 2-1 at the Aviva Stadium. Goals coming from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst for Netherlands, and Adam Idah for Ireland.

Netherlands won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Greece 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Virgil van Dijk in the 93rd minute, converting from the spot.

Ireland also won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Gibraltar 4-0. Goals from Evan Ferguson, Michael Johnston, Matt Doherty and Callum Robinson securing the win for Ireland.

How to watch Netherlands vs Ireland

Date: Saturday, November 18th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena

Team News:

Netherlands will be without Nathan Ake, Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn through injury, however the rest of the squad looks to be similar. Thijs Dallinga and Jorrel Hato have earnt their first call ups.

Ireland will be without Jamie McGrath, Will Smallbone and Chiedozie Ogbene against Netherlands through injury.

Predicted XI:

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Hartman, Blind, van Dijk, Geertruida, Reijnders, Wieffer, Bergwijn, Simons, Dumfries, Weghorst.

Ireland: Bazunu, Manning, Scales, Duffy, Doherty, Molumby, Cullen, Knight, Johnston, Ferguson, Idah.