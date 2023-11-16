Newcastle could offer €18 million for 21-goal attacker

Newcastle United have been linked with the move for the Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in South America and clubs like Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him as well. A report from Bolavip Brasil claims that Newcastle are one of the frontrunners to sign the striker and they are ready to present an offer for around €18 million for Leonardo.

The Santos striker has scored 21 goals and picked up four assists across all competitions this year and he could develop into a key player for Newcastle in the coming seasons. It is no secret that Newcastle need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have done reasonably well but they are currently sidelined with injuries. Wilson’s injury record in particular is a cause for major concern and Newcastle need more options at their disposal.

Leonardo might not be ready for the Premier League just yet but he has the potential to succeed in English football. He could develop into a quality striker with the right coaching.

It remains to be seen whether Santos are prepared to sell him for the reported €18 million offer when it arrives. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for the youngster, and he is likely to be tempted if Newcastle come calling.

The Magpies are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they will be an attractive destination for the youngster.