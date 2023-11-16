Newcastle could offer €40m for Brazilian ace with 10 goals this season

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Atalanta midfielder Ederson in the coming months.

Summer signing Sandro Tonali was recently handed a 10-month ban for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal and Newcastle will now need to sign a quality midfielder to replace him.

The Magpies are already lacking in depth in the midfield department and they cannot afford to go through the remainder of the season without signing a midfielder. Ederson has impressed with Atalanta and he is a key player for them.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit are prepared to sanction his departure. A report from Calciomercato.It claims that Newcastle are now prepared to submit an offer for the Brazilian and they could submit a proposal close to €40 million.

Newcastle are looking at players like Ruben Neves and Kalvin Phillips as well. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right reinforcement in the coming months.

The 24-year-old Atalanta midfielder has 10 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a superb addition to the Newcastle midfield. He will help out defensively as well. The hardworking Brazilian has all the tools to develop into a complete central midfielder for Newcastle.

The player is likely to improve with coaching and experience. A move to the Premier League would be an excellent opportunity for him and he will look to prove his qualities at the highest level.