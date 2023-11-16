Newcastle have become worried about 23-year-old starter

Newcastle United are becoming increasingly concerned over the fitness of Sven Botman.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Magpies are still no closer to finding out when the Dutch defender will be making his long-awaited return from injury.

Ruled out with a knee injury, Botman, 23, has already missed his side’s last 10 games, and according to the Telegraph’s report, if the centre-back does have to undergo surgery, he will not be expected to return until at least February.

Since joining the Toon from French side Lille just over a year ago, Botman, who has four years left on his contract, has scored one goal and assisted another in 50 matches in all competitions.