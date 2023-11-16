Newcastle have become worried about 23-year-old starter

Posted by

Newcastle United are becoming increasingly concerned over the fitness of Sven Botman.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Magpies are still no closer to finding out when the Dutch defender will be making his long-awaited return from injury.

More Stories / Latest News
Palace frontrunners to sign 22-year-old following UCL ‘Man of the Match’ display
Crystal Palace ultras fuming after claiming club have unfairly targeted them
Four Premier League sides ‘primed to make an offer’ for Juventus star likely to leave in January

Ruled out with a knee injury, Botman, 23, has already missed his side’s last 10 games, and according to the Telegraph’s report, if the centre-back does have to undergo surgery, he will not be expected to return until at least February.

Since joining the Toon from French side Lille just over a year ago, Botman, who has four years left on his contract, has scored one goal and assisted another in 50 matches in all competitions.

More Stories Sven Botman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.