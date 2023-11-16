Newcastle star being offered chance to snub England and switch international allegiances

Tino Livramento is reportedly being offered the chance to represent Scotland.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, who claims the Newcastle United full-back is wanted by Steve Clark.

However, currently registered as an England Under-21, Livramento, who celebrated his 21st birthday last weekend, is not willing to ‘rush into a decision’.

“There’s no rush to make any decision,” the 21-year-old told reporters recently.

“I’m really happy with where I am now. I’m really happy with the group I’m involved in, with the coach and everything.

“I’m just enjoying getting back to playing consistently and training consistently. I’m still young, still got a while to choose and I’m very happy with where I am now. I haven’t seen anything and I’m sure if it was something that was at the point of being very serious my agent would let me know.

“I have a lot of friends in the Under-21s and really do enjoy coming away with the team. We’ve a great manager (Lee Carsley) who stayed in contact with me when I was injured to make sure that I was in a good place. I have a lot of respect and love for the England set-up because I’ve been through every age group here.”

Reports that Livramento is being chased by Scotland will come as a concern to England boss Gareth Southgate, who may view the 21-year-old as a future player, and potential long-term successor to Kyle Walker.

Scotland’s admiration for Newcastle United’s number 21 is very telling of the season he is having at St. James’ Park.

Although forced to play second-fiddle to the vastly experienced Kieran Trippier, whenever called upon, the former Southampton defender has done excellently with his recent performances including a ‘Man of the Match’ display during the side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in September.