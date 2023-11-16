Newcastle star being offered chance to snub England and switch international allegiances

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Tino Livramento is reportedly being offered the chance to represent Scotland.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, who claims the Newcastle United full-back is wanted by Steve Clark.

However, currently registered as an England Under-21, Livramento, who celebrated his 21st birthday last weekend, is not willing to ‘rush into a decision’.

“There’s no rush to make any decision,” the 21-year-old told reporters recently.

“I’m really happy with where I am now. I’m really happy with the group I’m involved in, with the coach and everything.

“I’m just enjoying getting back to playing consistently and training consistently. I’m still young, still got a while to choose and I’m very happy with where I am now. I haven’t seen anything and I’m sure if it was something that was at the point of being very serious my agent would let me know.

“I have a lot of friends in the Under-21s and really do enjoy coming away with the team. We’ve a great manager (Lee Carsley) who stayed in contact with me when I was injured to make sure that I was in a good place. I have a lot of respect and love for the England set-up because I’ve been through every age group here.”

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea could regret not signing huge talent that’s too expensive for Barcelona
Exclusive: Saudi push for Man United ace dependant on number of factors says transfer expert
Anthony Gordon considering switching international allegiance following latest England snub

Reports that Livramento is being chased by Scotland will come as a concern to England boss Gareth Southgate, who may view the 21-year-old as a future player, and potential long-term successor to Kyle Walker.

Scotland’s admiration for Newcastle United’s number 21 is very telling of the season he is having at St. James’ Park.

Although forced to play second-fiddle to the vastly experienced Kieran Trippier, whenever called upon, the former Southampton defender has done excellently with his recent performances including a ‘Man of the Match’ display during the side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in September.

More Stories Tino Livramento

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.