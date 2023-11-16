Northern Ireland team news vs Finland

International Football
Posted by

Finland (4th in EURO Qualifying Group H) take on Northern Ireland (5th in EURO Qualifying Group H) on Friday 17th of November, at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, at 17:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Finland won 1-0 against Northern Ireland. The only goal of the game being scored by Benjamin Kallman in the 28th minute.

Finland lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 2-1 to Kazakhstan. Goals from Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov (x2) for Kazakhstan, and a goal from Robert Taylor for Finland.

Northern Ireland also lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 1-0 to Slovenia. The only goal being scored by Adam Gnezda Cerin in the 5th minute.

How to watch Finland vs Northern Ireland

  • Date: Friday, November 17th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 17:00 PM (GMT)
  • TV Network: Not broadcast in UK
  • Stream: Viaplay
  • Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Team News:

Northern Ireland will be without key defender Jonny Evans through injury, as well as Shea Charles through suspension after his two yellow cards against Slovenia.

Predicted XI:

Finland: Hradecky, Jensen, Ivanov, Hoskonen, Taylor, Kamara, Kairinen, Alho, Hakans, Pukki, Pohjanpalo.

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell, Lewis, Ballard, Toal, Hume, McNair, Taylor, Thompson, Lyons, Smyth, Magennis.

More Stories Michael O'Neill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.