Palace frontrunners to sign 22-year-old following UCL ‘Man of the Match’ display

Crystal Palace are reportedly in the hunt to sign Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Eagles are leading the charge to sign O’Riley, 22, following what has so far been an impressive campaign.

The 22-year-old’s best displays have included a ‘Man of the Match’ showing against Atletico Madrid last month.

And it is that level of performance that sees the London-born midfielder wanted by multiple clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

However, Palace appear well-placed to secure the midfielder’s signature in what would be a real coup.

Since joining the Hoops from MK Dons 18 months ago, O’Riley, who has four years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 37 goals in 89 games in all competitions.