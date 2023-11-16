Pep Guardiola interested in bringing winger back to Man City in 2024 after four years away

Pep Guardiola has taken notice of the incredible form Leroy Sane has shown in a Bayern Munich shirt this season and the Man City boss is keen to bring him back to the Etihad in 2024.

The winger has been one of Thomas Tuchel’s best players this season and has contributed significantly to their success, scoring nine goals and assisting a further seven across 18 matches in all competitions.

According to Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk, Man City have joined Liverpool in expressing their interest in Sane ahead of the summer transfer window in 2024.

This is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp because if the German star is to move, the 27-year-old would likely return to the Etihad over one of their Premier League rivals.

Sane spent a successful four years at Man City between 2016 and 2020, going on to win every trophy available in England.

The Germany international played 135 times for the Manchester club and at the end of his time there, he left having contributed 39 goals and 48 assists.

It is uncertain if a return to Man City interests Sane but Guardiola is still an admirer and would happily have him back should he fail to sign a new deal with the German giants.