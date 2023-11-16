Premier League trio destined for disappointment over world-class Bayern ace

The Premier League is often marketed as the best league in the world, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone wants to play there.

Indeed, for one world-class Bayern Munich star, the sunnier climbs of the Spanish top-flight appears to be more in keeping with his wishes.

All three of Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City are being linked with Alphonso Davies according to 90Min, who also credit Paris Saint-Germain with an interest in the marauding left-back.

At just 23 years of age, the Canadian has a lifetime ahead of him in football terms, though he’s gained significant enough experience already in the Bundesliga to be considered as a veteran of sorts.

That’s perhaps why Real Madrid are, apparently, also keen to secure his services with 90Min saying all three Premier League clubs believe it’s to Los Blancos that Davies will ultimately head.

It’s understandable why he’s so coveted too. Aside from his wealth of experience which is unusual for a player so young, he is brilliant at turning defence into attack at the click of a finger, and is as important to Bayern in an attacking sense as he is defensively.

For Real Madrid supporters brought up on watching Roberto Carlos or Marcelo raiding down the left side, it’ll be manna from heaven should Davies arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What will be interesting to see is the lengths that the Premier League trio will go to in order to get the player to change his mind.