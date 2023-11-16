Rafaela Pimenta breaks silence on Erling Haaland’s Manchester City future

Erling Haaland will decide his future.

That’s according to his agent Rafaela Pimenta, who has spoken about the striker’s ‘destiny’ during a recent interview.

Having been the subject of one of football’s most intriguing transfer sagas in the lead-up to last year’s summer window, Haaland, 23, after being wanted by almost every top club in Europe, chose to leave Borussia Dortmund and join Manchester City.

Haaland’s decision is certainly paying off as well. Not only has he scored 69 goals in 71 games for the Cityzens, but after coming second only to Lionel Messi in this year’s Ballon d’Or, the Norweigan’s future is bright, to say the least.

And although things at the Etihad are going better than what even the striker himself probably imagined, there remains speculation he could one day leave in favour of a switch to another European giant.

Pundits and ex-pros such as Stan Collymore have tipped the 23-year-old to join Real Madrid at some point in his career, and Pimenta’s latest comments won’t do much to ease those concerns.

“Erling is the master of own destiny, always,” she told Relevo.

“He will always do what’s good for him and for Man City. When they all are open to make a change, it will happen. Erling will always be respectful.”

Currently valued at nearly £200 million (TM), Haaland, regardless of what the future holds, is without a doubt one of football’s most expensive players. Having already won the treble with Manchester City, the forward’s next move will be determined by how many continents he wishes to dominate.