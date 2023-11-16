Real Madrid star out for months after injuring knee on international duty

Eduardo Camavinga is set for a spell on the sidelines.

That’s according to widespread reports, including one from BeIN Sports, which say the Real Madrid defender has picked up a knee injury during a recent international training session with France.

Preparing for two European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece, Camavinga, 21, was called up to Didier Deschamps’ latest Les Bleus squad.

The 21-year-old will not be able to play in Saturday and next Tuesday’s matches though. Colliding with a teammate during a recent training session, the former Stade Rennes star will miss the next two months worth of international and domestic action.

Camavinga now faces a race against time to be fit enough to play against bitter-rivals Atletico Madrid in the Supacopa semi-final on 10th January 2024.

In the meantime, Camavinga’s absence will serve as a blow to Madrid, who, after recently agreeing to extend his contract until 2029, clearly rate him very highly.