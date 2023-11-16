Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 hopes dashed by Slovakia

Republic of Ireland’s small hopes of somehow qualifying for a Euro 2024 playoff place were ended after Slovakia dominated Iceland beating them 4-2 in Group J.

There was still the faintest chance that Stephen Kenny’s side could somehow find themselves with the most unlikely of opportunities to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Germany, but they various things needed to happen for that to come true.

Ireland needed Iceland to qualify automatically, something that seemed a possibility when they took a 17th-minute lead via Orri Oskarsson.

Additionally, Iceland would have had to hold on for victory and then win back-to-back by securing a win over Portugal to give Ireland hope. Not only that, the Boys in Green would have required Bosnia to beat Slovakia this weekend, and Luxembourg to not earn four or more points.

But after Slovakia’s victory over Iceland, Republic of Ireland will now prepare to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday with in a dead rubber match for Stephen Kenny’s team.