Southgate urges Newcastle star to be patient for opportunities

According to BBC Sport, Gareth Southgate has urged Newcastle star Anthony Gordon to think about his international decision, and to “think a little bit further ahead with the opportunities that could come up”.

This comes from reports that Scotland want Gordon to change his allegiance to play for them instead of the Three Lions.

Southgate has said that the chance of Gordon getting an opportunity with the England senior team is “imminently possible”, and he just needs to look ahead to that.

Gordon was part of the England Under-21 side that won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2023, also being named in the Team of the Tournament.

Gordon has made 17 appearances for Newcastle in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring four goals, providing two assists, and totalling 1,279 minutes of football.

He has also made 16 appearances for the England U21 squad so far in his career, scoring six goals in those games.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season under Eddie Howe, with Newcastle currently sat in 7th place on 20 points. They have won six, drawn two, and lost four in their opening 12 games, scoring 27 goals and only conceding 13.

