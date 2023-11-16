Striking sensation interesting Man United despite Rasmus Hojlund capture

Although he appears to have settled well in Man United’s Champions League fixtures, Rasmus Hojlund can’t buy a goal for love nor money in the Premier League.

The highly-rated striker is going through one of those periods that strikers hate, where any little thing that can do wrong, does go wrong.

Clearly, everyone connected with the club will be hoping that it’s a blip that soon ends for the player, though that hasn’t stopped the club, apparently, going after another marksman.

According to Football Insider, even though Brighton and Hove Albion striker, Evan Ferguson, has only just signed a new contract with the Seagulls, that hasn’t apparently deterred the Red Devils from making it known that they’ll be keeping an eye on proceedings.

Moreover, the outlet note that United could make a move for the player in the near future.

That would suggest that the club aren’t too enamoured by the purchase of Hojlund after all, and it could be another huge decision from Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he sets his stall out at his new club.

Quite how such a move would be received by the Old Trafford faithful is anyone’s guess and would also hint at the issue of the powers that be not being overly impressed by Erik ten Hag’s manoeuvres in the transfer market.