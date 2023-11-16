Talented Aston Villa youngster told he can leave in January

Aston Villa’s young talent, Tim Iroegbunam, appears destined for an exit from Villa Park in the upcoming January transfer window.

As per Birmingham Live journalist John Townley’s Q&A article, the 19-year-old is likely to depart, and a decision regarding a loan or a permanent move, potentially with a buy-back clause, is yet to be finalised.

Iroegbunam had a successful loan stint at Queens Park Rangers last season, featuring in 32 Championship games and scoring two goals.

Aston Villa anticipates significant interest in his services once the transfer window opens, considering his noteworthy defensive contributions, including 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game.

Despite his promising abilities, it seems that Iroegbunam’s developmental path is deemed better served away from Villa Park. This decision aligns with the club’s strategy observed during the summer, where they sold other academy talents like Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene, and Aaron Ramsey, incorporating buy-back clauses into those deals.

Archer has already demonstrated his ability at Sheffield United this season, while Aaron Ramsey has not yet made an impact since moving to Burnley. Philogene, however, has recorded eight goal involvements in his 10 starts for Hull City in the Championship.

These three players should give Iroegbunam inspiration as he seeks a new club, and the midfielder shouldn’t be short of options.