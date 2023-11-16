“The better we do” – Brighton CEO on harsh reality of their success

Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber has acknowledged the club’s preparedness for the potential departure of head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Since taking over from Graham Potter in September last year, the Italian has significantly elevated the team’s performance, achieving a historic sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season and securing qualification for the Europa League.

While De Zerbi’s impact on the club has been substantial, the acknowledgement of preparedness suggests an awareness of the dynamic nature of managerial positions in football especially a team operating under a certain model like the Seagulls.

“Good players and good staff will always be looked at by competitors, and we’re prepared for that, we’re realistic about that and we try to plan for those eventualities,” Barber told talkSPORT.

Roberto De Zerbi has garnered significant praise for his accomplishments with Brighton, leading to speculation linking the 44-year-old head coach with top European clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United, according to a report from Football Insider.

His success in elevating Brighton’s standing and achieving historic milestones has attracted attention from prominent football institutions.

Brighton’s chief executive admitted to talkSPORT: “The biggest conundrum with our model is the better we do, the more vulnerable we become, because people look at what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, the people who are doing it for us, and they want them.”

In his tenure at Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi has secured 26 victories, drawn 12 matches, and suffered 18 defeats in the 56 games he has overseen.

The club presently holds the eighth position in the Premier League table, trailing Newcastle United in seventh by a single point and standing seven points away from the top four.